Shabbir Iqbal leads charge at 10th JA Zaman Memorial Golf

LAHORE - Muhammad Shabbir from Mar­galla Greens Golf Club surged ahead in the Professional Seg­ment of the 10th JA Zaman Me­morial Open Golf Champion­ship, here at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. Shabbir, a seasoned golfer with over two hundred titles to his name, shot an outstanding 67 in the third round, securing his position at the top of the leaderboard. His remarkable performance in­cluded a streak of five consecu­tive birdies on holes 5 through 9, establishing a significant lead over his closest competitors, in­cluding notable names such as Matloob Ahmed, Hamza Amin, and Muhammad Munir.

The day’s play was marked by challenging conditions, with strong winds and sporadic hailstorm-induced rain caus­ing interruptions and making the course difficult to navigate. The greens were firm and the fairways trampled, yet the La­hore Gymkhana management deserves commendation for maintaining the course in play­able condition for this presti­gious event. Heading into the fi­nal round, Shabbir’s form poses a formidable challenge for his rivals. M Nazir of Rawalpindi, trailing by just one shot, emerg­es as an underdog, while Ahmed Baig of Royal Palm, two shots behind, is seen as Shabbir’s most significant threat. Baig, known for his ability to perform under pressure, aims for a con­secutive victory at the JA Zaman Memorial. The leader flight for the final round, consisting of these three golfers, promises an enthralling conclusion to the championship.

Other contenders such as Muhammad Alam of Garrison and Minhaj Warraich remain in contention, trailing by three and four shots respectively. Matloob Ahmed, the day two leader, along with Kashif Masih, faced difficulties in the windy conditions, falling behind with an overall score of 216.

In the amateurs event, Shah­zeb Jahan of Rawalpindi has taken the lead, closely followed by his clubmate Tipu Raja, with Hussain Hamid and Usama Nadeem not far behind. The championship concludes today (Sunday), with the prize distri­bution ceremony scheduled for 3:00 pm at the Lahore Gymkha­na Golf Club lawns. The Zaman Family will honor the tourna­ment’s top performers.

MUNAZZA SHAHEEN SHINES AS FIRST FEMALE RULES OFFICIAL

Munazza Shaheen, the first lady Rules Official, was invited to referee the prestigious JA Zaman Tournament. Speaking about Munazza Shaheen, Mr. Hamid Za­man said: “Munazza has been ap­pointed on merit, she is the most qualified Rules Official. I have re­ceived a very positive feedback on her. If she proves herself, she will be our first choice, in every tournament for years to come!” Ahyan Mumtaz, tournament or­ganiser, remarked: “Her rulings were prompt and by the book. She was very professional in her approach.”