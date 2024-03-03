Sunday, March 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shehbaz Sharif elected 24th PM in ruckus-hit NA session

Shehbaz Sharif elected 24th PM in ruckus-hit NA session
Web Desk
1:57 PM | March 03, 2024
Headlines, National

 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as Pakistan’s 24th prime minister (PM). 

Shehbaz Sharif secured 201 votes while his Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan secured 92 votes.

The session chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, began with the oath-taking of PML-N’s Jam Kamal.

As soon as the session began, SIC lawmakers chanted slogans to record their protest while holding PTI founder’s pictures.

Shehbaz Sharif was jointly backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Sources told that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 4 at 3 pm in the President’s House while President Dr Arif Alvi will administer the oath to the new prime minister.

Work ahead is 'difficult' but not 'impossible', says PM Shehbaz in victory speech amid opposition protest

Ishaq Dar, Hanif Abbasi, and Khursheed Shah submitted the documents on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif. Seven MNAs are proposers and seven others are seconders for the former PM’s nomination papers.

Meanwhile, nomination papers of Omar Ayub Khan were proposed by MNAs Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, Riaz Khan Fatyana, Umair Khan Niazi, and seconded by MNAs Mohammad Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Ali Khan Jadoon, Mujahid Ali, and Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar.

Pakistan People’s Party and PML-N got their speaker and deputy speaker elected with ease in Friday’s session, defeating the SIC and PTI-backed candidates.

Following the prime minister’s election, the newly-elected lawmakers of the National Assembly will also elect a new head of the state on March 9, marking an end to the tenure of PTI-backed President Arif Alvi.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1709446342.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024