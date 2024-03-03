Steps to control inflation ensured

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ab­bottabad Khalid Iqbal on Sat­urday said that steps are being taken by the district administra­tion to control inflation and pro­vide food items to the citizens as per the rate list.

He expressed these views while chairing the District Price Review Committee to deter­mine the rate lists under the su­pervision of the district admin­istration to ensure the supply of food items to the citizens at af­fordable rates.

Price control magistrates, business representatives, dis­trict officers of food, livestock and other departments partici­pated in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed in detail the determination of pric­es of food items.

DC issued instructions to the Food Department to fix the min­imum rates of all food items while stressing to provide pos­sible relief to the citizens and providing better rates as com­pared to other cities.

Citizens were assured of re­lief and enforcement of the law while ensuring cooperation with the administration on be­half of the traders.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Head Quarters Abbottabad Ahmed Mugheez, Additional Assistant Commis­sioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil, Ad­ditional Assistant Commission­er Zark Yar Khan Toro, District Food Controller Shad Muham­mad, President

All Trade Association Naeem Awan, President Chamber of Commerce, Mufti Jafar Tayar, President Beef, Mutton Associ­ation, President Dudh Dahi As­sociation, President Grocery Association, and others partic­ipated.

DC urged citizens to ensure cooperation with the district administration and related in­stitutions to identify the viola­tion of the rate list and file their detailed complaints on relevant platforms including District Control Room phone number 09929310553, Pakistan Citizen Portal Mobile App, Deputy App, Deputy Commissioner’s office and other District offices can be contacted.