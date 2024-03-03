Students week FGCHMS showcases diversity of programs

ISLAMABAD - A diversity of programs including regional dress show, flower-making, and cooking competitions were showcased during students week marked here Saturday.
The event organized by students of Federal Government College of Home Economics and Management Sciences F-11/1 was graced by renowned TV artist Leyla Zuberi as chief guest while the ceremony was presided over by Principal Prof Rozina Faheem.
Naveeda Anjum and Dr. Asma Afreen supervised the cooking competition while Ghazala Abdullah and Parwana Maqsood adjudicated the flower-making competition.
Meanwhile, the glamorous dress show competition was overseen by Nadia Mehmood, Hooria Arshad, and Sana Tanveer.
The participants of dress exhibition showcased attire representing various regions of Pakistan, encompassing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh , Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Designed by the students, the dresses reflected the colors of all provinces of Pakistan and presented the Pakistani culture in a beautiful way. The dresses featured kadahi embroidery, silk work, organza, beet work, net work, silk & thread work and zari work. Apart from that, the artistic jewelry was also worn along with the dresses.
The participants of second phase of exhibition displayed garments reflective of the Basant festival. Enthusiastic participation was observed from students representing diverse colleges across the event’s competitions.
In the flower making competition, the first prize was initially awarded to Oyena Malik from FGCHMS, F-11/1.
However, in adherence to the host college’s tradition, she graciously withdrew from contention, and the first prize was subsequently conferred upon Sahar Shahzadi from IMCG, F-7/2. Ayesha Ahmed from IMCG, F-6/2 secured the second prize, while the third position was claimed by Aqsa Shahid from IMCG, Humak. Additionally, the consolation prize was bestowed upon Fatima Habib from IMCG, G-10/4.
In the cooking competition, Naina Ibrar from IMCG, Humak, clinched the first prize. Noor ul Huda Rizwan from FGCHMS F-11/1 initially secured the second prize but graciously withdrew as per the host college’s tradition. Consequently, the second prize was awarded to Saima Zahra from IMCG, F-7/4 (Margala). Ateeqa Batool from IMCG, F-10/4 secured the third prize, while the consolation prize was bestowed upon Fatima Zehra from IMCG, F-7/2
In the dress show competition, Rabia Jogazai, Areesh Jan, and Amna from the host college secured the coveted first position. However, as per the tradition, they graciously withdrew from contention, and the first prize was subsequently awarded to Maryam Khan, Momina, and Ambreen Khan from IMCG, Humak Eman, Ayma, and Mehrosh from IMCG F-6/2 were awarded the second prize, while Rimsha, Nayla Shah, and Sajida from IMCG, G-10/4 secured the third position. Additionally, the consolation prize was given to Memoona, Mahnoor, and Anye F-10/2 college.
The trophy was clinched by FGCHMS F-11/1 which was subsequently conferred upon Humak of IMCG.
In her concluding remarks, Ms. Leyla Zuberi commended the principal FGCHMS for orchestrating this vibrant and culturally enriching occasion.
Principal Prof. Rozina Fahim as a tradition of hospitality extended a token of gratitude to the chief guest and presented shields to the honorable judges as a gesture of appreciation.