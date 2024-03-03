Students week FGCHMS showcases diversity of programs

ISLAMABAD - A diversity of programs including regional dress show, flower-mak­ing, and cooking competitions were showcased during students week marked here Saturday.

The event organized by students of Federal Government College of Home Economics and Manage­ment Sciences F-11/1 was graced by renowned TV artist Leyla Zu­beri as chief guest while the cere­mony was presided over by Princi­pal Prof Rozina Faheem.

Naveeda Anjum and Dr. Asma Afreen supervised the cooking competition while Ghazala Abdul­lah and Parwana Maqsood adjudi­cated the flower-making competi­tion.

Meanwhile, the glamorous dress show competition was overseen by Nadia Mehmood, Hooria Ar­shad, and Sana Tanveer.

The participants of dress exhibi­tion showcased attire represent­ing various regions of Pakistan, en­compassing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh , Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Designed by the students, the dresses reflected the colors of all provinces of Pakistan and present­ed the Pakistani culture in a beau­tiful way. The dresses featured kadahi embroidery, silk work, or­ganza, beet work, net work, silk & thread work and zari work. Apart from that, the artistic jewelry was also worn along with the dresses.

The participants of second phase of exhibition displayed gar­ments reflective of the Basant fes­tival. Enthusiastic participation was observed from students rep­resenting diverse colleges across the event’s competitions.

In the flower making competi­tion, the first prize was initially awarded to Oyena Malik from FG­CHMS, F-11/1.

However, in adherence to the host college’s tradition, she gra­ciously withdrew from conten­tion, and the first prize was sub­sequently conferred upon Sahar Shahzadi from IMCG, F-7/2. Ayesha Ahmed from IMCG, F-6/2 secured the second prize, while the third position was claimed by Aqsa Shahid from IMCG, Humak. Additionally, the consolation prize was bestowed upon Fatima Habib from IMCG, G-10/4.

In the cooking competition, Naina Ibrar from IMCG, Humak, clinched the first prize. Noor ul Huda Rizwan from FGCHMS F-11/1 initially secured the sec­ond prize but graciously withdrew as per the host college’s tradition. Consequently, the second prize was awarded to Saima Zahra from IMCG, F-7/4 (Margala). Ateeqa Ba­tool from IMCG, F-10/4 secured the third prize, while the conso­lation prize was bestowed upon Fatima Zehra from IMCG, F-7/2

In the dress show competition, Rabia Jogazai, Areesh Jan, and Amna from the host college se­cured the coveted first position. However, as per the tradition, they graciously withdrew from conten­tion, and the first prize was subse­quently awarded to Maryam Khan, Momina, and Ambreen Khan from IMCG, Humak Eman, Ayma, and Mehrosh from IMCG F-6/2 were awarded the second prize, while Rimsha, Nayla Shah, and Saji­da from IMCG, G-10/4 secured the third position. Additionally, the consolation prize was given to Memoona, Mahnoor, and Anye F-10/2 college.

The trophy was clinched by FG­CHMS F-11/1 which was subse­quently conferred upon Humak of IMCG.

In her concluding remarks, Ms. Leyla Zuberi commended the principal FGCHMS for orchestrat­ing this vibrant and culturally en­riching occasion.

Principal Prof. Rozina Fahim as a tradition of hospitality extend­ed a token of gratitude to the chief guest and presented shields to the honorable judges as a gesture of appreciation.