SU offers admissions under self finance programs

HYDERABAD - Sindh University Jamshoro has invited applications for admissions on leftover seats to different 23 dis­ciplines under the special finance morning and 9 eve­ning bachelor degree pro­gramme for the academic year 2024.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Admissions, interested candidates in either of the programs (Morning or Eve­ning) have been advised to submit their applications along with a copy of Com­puterized National Iden­tity Card’s (CNIC) hard copy by selecting at least five choices for admissions to the leftover bachelor de­gree programs. According to the circular, applications may be submitted to the Directorate of Admissions, University of Sindh on or before March 5, 2024.

The leftover seats under the special self-finance cat­egory (morning) are avail­able in the 23 disciplines, which include B.B.A (Hons), BS ( Baking and Finance, BS (Biochemistry), Biotech­nology, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Criminology, English Language teaching, Environmental Sciences.Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination, Inter­national Relations, Math­ematics, Mass Communica­tion, Medical Laboratory, Technology, Microbiology, nutrition and food science, Pakistan Studies, Physics, Physiology, Psychology, and Public Health.