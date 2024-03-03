Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th convocation

SUKKUR - Sukkur IBA University on Saturday held its 10th con­vocation at its main campus, where around 292 students from various disciplines were awarded degrees. The degrees were awarded by the guests including chief guest Secretary Sindh High­er Education Commission Moinuddin Siddiqui, guest of honor Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Ab­basi and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh. The graduating stu­dents were conferred de­grees in various disciplines including Business Admin­istration, Agri-business, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Soft­ware Engineering, Electri­cal engineering, Education, Physical Education and Mathematics.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Moinuddin Siddiqui said that the Suk­kur IBA University is rec­ognized as one of the pres­tigious institutions of the country and holds a special place in his heart. He em­phasized the significant contributions of Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui to the university, acknowledg­ing his invaluable services in its establishment. He also highlighted the unpar­alleled support that Sindh Government provided to its universities.

Speaking on the occa­sion, the divisional Com­missioner of Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi expressed his pride in witnessing the graduation ceremony and advised the graduating students to adopt an eco-centric approach rather than an ego-centric one in their practical lives. The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, in his speech, congratulated grad­uating students and their parents. He also congratu­lated those outstanding graduates who have earned recognition. Among the students, 18, 8, and 9 have been awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals, respec­tively, a testament to their exceptional performance and unwavering dedication