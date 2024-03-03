Three dacoits killed in police encounter in Daharki

MIRPUR MATHELO - Three dacoits were killed allegedly in an encounter with the police in Daharki city of Sindh, police said on Saturday. Ghotki SSP Mohammad Anwar Khetran while holding a press conference at his office in Mirpur Mathelo on Saturday said that last night police arrested three robbers Qabool son of Zaro Shar, Ali Murad son of Ranjhu Tarat and Shah Murad son of Ali Nawaz in a police encounter near CPEC Runti bridge within the limits of police station Shaheed Deen Mohammad Laghari. He said police recovered Kalashnikov, a G3 rifle, 06 mobile phones and two motorcycles from their possession. According to SHO Abdus Shakoor Lakho, the dacoits were standing on the CPEC Motorway (M5) in Ubauro when on seeing the cops, they opened fire at them. “The police retaliated, which resulted in the deaths of three of them,” he said, adding, “Hunt for their accomplices, who had managed to flee, has been launched.” The SHO informed that the police had seized their weapons and shifted the bodies to tehsil hospital, Ubauro.
MAN KILLS WIFEIN DAHARKI
In another incident in Daharki, a man strangulated his wife to death with the help of a rope in the limits of A-Section police station. Police said that Muhammad Ali Soomro killed his wife over a family dispute, and managed to flee from the spot. “However, raids are being conducted to arrest him.” The force said that the deceased’s body had been shifted to a hospital.
12 INJURED IN CLASH OVER PLAYING CRICKET
12 people were injured by the use of sticks and bricks in a clash over playing cricket at Amirbakhsh Korai, a village near Mirpur Mathelo. According to details 12 people were injured due to the free use of sticks. Among the injured are Abdul Fattah Korai, Dhani Bakhsh, Asad Ali, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Sattar and Jabbar Ali Korai and others. He was taken to Mirpur Mathilo where he is undergoing treatment.