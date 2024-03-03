Three dacoits killed in police encounter in Daharki

MIRPUR MATHELO - Three dacoits were killed al­legedly in an encounter with the police in Daharki city of Sindh, police said on Satur­day. Ghotki SSP Mohammad Anwar Khetran while hold­ing a press conference at his office in Mirpur Mathelo on Saturday said that last night police arrested three robbers Qabool son of Zaro Shar, Ali Murad son of Ran­jhu Tarat and Shah Murad son of Ali Nawaz in a police encounter near CPEC Runti bridge within the limits of police station Shaheed Deen Mohammad Laghari. He said police recovered Kalashnikov, a G3 rifle, 06 mobile phones and two motorcycles from their pos­session. According to SHO Abdus Shakoor Lakho, the dacoits were standing on the CPEC Motorway (M5) in Ubauro when on seeing the cops, they opened fire at them. “The police retali­ated, which resulted in the deaths of three of them,” he said, adding, “Hunt for their accomplices, who had managed to flee, has been launched.” The SHO in­formed that the police had seized their weapons and shifted the bodies to tehsil hospital, Ubauro.

MAN KILLS WIFEIN DAHARKI

In another incident in Da­harki, a man strangulated his wife to death with the help of a rope in the limits of A-Section police station. Police said that Muhammad Ali Soomro killed his wife over a family dispute, and managed to flee from the spot. “However, raids are being conducted to arrest him.” The force said that the deceased’s body had been shifted to a hospital.

12 INJURED IN CLASH OVER PLAYING CRICKET

12 people were injured by the use of sticks and bricks in a clash over play­ing cricket at Amirbakhsh Korai, a village near Mirpur Mathelo. According to de­tails 12 people were injured due to the free use of sticks. Among the injured are Ab­dul Fattah Korai, Dhani Bakhsh, Asad Ali, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Sattar and Jabbar Ali Korai and oth­ers. He was taken to Mirpur Mathilo where he is under­going treatment.