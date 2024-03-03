Sunday, March 03, 2024
Tourists urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree

March 03, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  The Murree district administra­tion on Saturday urged the tour­ists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree and also advised the tourists to take all due precautions in Murree, Gali­yat and surrounding areas. 

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Murree had finalised all arrangements to facilitate the tourists. The tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel ad­visories at all entry points of Murree, he added. 

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instruc­tions being given at the entry points, he said adding that strict action was also being taken against parking rules violators. 

Murree District Administra­tion had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added. 

The control room was work­ing round the clock under the supervision of senior officers. In case of any difficulty, the tour­ists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation cen­tres. The citizens were also ad­vised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads.

