Tourists urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree

RAWALPINDI - The Murree district administration on Saturday urged the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree and also advised the tourists to take all due precautions in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.
According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree had finalised all arrangements to facilitate the tourists. The tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added.
The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding that strict action was also being taken against parking rules violators.
Murree District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added.
The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of senior officers. In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation centres. The citizens were also advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads.