Sunday, March 03, 2024
Traffic Division of ICP issue fine tickets to underage motorcyclists

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD -  The Traf­fic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has taken w prompt action against un­derage motorcyclists and drivers by imposed fines on them under the campaign of Special Traffic education and enforcement, informed a police spokesman on Sat­urday. Following the direc­tions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division, under com­mand of Chief Traffic Offi­cer (CTO) Muhammad Sar­fraz Virk, launched a special traffic education and en­forcement campaign in or­der to solve the traffic re­lated problems faced by the citizens on roads, he said. He said that, campaign is underway against under­age bikers, those involved in rash driving and violat­ing traffic rules. Under the supervision of chief traf­fic officer Islamabad, zon­al DSP’s are ensuring strict action against those violat­ing traffic rules. In this re­gard, Islamabad capital po­lice already formed special squads to set up special roadblocks in major high­ways and squares of Islam­abad in order to take strict legal action against under­age drivers and other traffic rules violators.

Our Staff Reporter

