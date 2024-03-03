Traffic Division of ICP issue fine tickets to underage motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has taken w prompt action against underage motorcyclists and drivers by imposed fines on them under the campaign of Special Traffic education and enforcement, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. Following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division, under command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign in order to solve the traffic related problems faced by the citizens on roads, he said. He said that, campaign is underway against underage bikers, those involved in rash driving and violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of chief traffic officer Islamabad, zonal DSP’s are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules. In this regard, Islamabad capital police already formed special squads to set up special roadblocks in major highways and squares of Islamabad in order to take strict legal action against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators.