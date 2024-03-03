Unhygienic conditions: IFA seals 1 outlet, serves notices

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Food Author­ity (IFA) has conducted an operation in the G-13 area of Islamabad in a proactive move to en­sure public health and safety. Talking to APP, Deputy Director of the Food Authority, Ms. Ta­hira, highlighted the significance of such in­spections in maintain­ing food safety stan­dards and protecting consumer well-being. She said that during the operation, one outlet was sealed due to unhy­gienic conditions, while fines of Rs 60,000 were imposed on three other outlets failing to meet safety standards. Ad­ditionally, notices were issued to 14 outlets for selling gutka, a harmful and banned substance. The IFA’s swift action underscores its commit­ment to ensuring that food establishments adhere to strict hygiene protocols, safeguarding the health of residents and visitors alike. On the occasion, Ms Tahira said that strict action would be taken against these outlets which were in­volved in selling gutka and negligence would be tolerated in that regard.