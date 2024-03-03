Sunday, March 03, 2024
United, Gladiators match called-off as rain washes out opening day of Pindi-leg

Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The opening day of the Pindi-leg of HBL PSL 9 has been washed out after the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators fixture, the 18th match of the tournament, was called off as well fol­lowed by the abandonment of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi game, at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sat­urday. The two teams, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, placed in second and fourth spot on the points ta­ble respectively, bagged one point each after the second game of the double-header was called off an hour be­fore the scheduled start of play due to rain. Earlier, the persistent rain in Rawal­pindi washed out the PSL 9 clash between Lahore Qalan­dars and Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Karachi Kings will face table-toppers Mul­tan Sultans today (Sunday) at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi while the HBL PSL 9 action will return to Rawal­pindi on March 4 as home team Islamabad United will be taking on Peshawar Zalmi. 

Staff Reporter

