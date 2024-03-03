United Nations says ‘large’ number shot in Gaza aid chaos

STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - A UN team has reported seeing “a large number” of gunshot wounds among Gazans after Israeli troops opened fire near an aid convoy, an in­cident which highlighted near-famine conditions after nearly five months of war. US President Joe Biden said his military would start air-dropping re­lief supplies into the Palestinian ter­ritory where Israel is battling fighters of the Iran-backed Hamas movement. On Saturday the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said thou­sands of people in north Gaza “are at risk of dying from dehydration and malnutrition”, and the World Health Organization said it had delivered treatment for 50 acutely malnour­ished children in the north.

The ministry on Friday reported a total of 10 children had died of “mal­nutrition and dehydration”. Israeli troops opened fire as Palestinian ci­vilians scrambled for food supplies during a chaotic incident in Gaza City on Thursday that the ministry said killed 115 people and wounded more than 750. The Israeli military said a “stampede” occurred when thousands of Gazans surrounded the aid convoy, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries, including some who were run over.

An Israeli source acknowledged troops had opened fire on the crowd, believing it “posed a threat”.

The Israeli armed forces spokes­man, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said troops had fired “a few warning shots” to try to disperse a “mob” that had “ambushed” the aid trucks.

The aid convoy deaths helped push the number of Palestinian war dead in Gaza to 30,320, mostly wom­en and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The war began on October 7 with an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, Israeli figures show.

On Friday a UN team visited some of the wounded from the aid inci­dent, in Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hos­pital, and saw a “large number of gunshot wounds”, UN chief Antonio Guterres’s spokesman said.

The hospital received 70 of the dead, and around 200 wounded were still there during the team’s visit, spokesman Stephane Dujar­ric said. He was not aware of the team examining those killed, but said “from what they saw in terms of the patients who were alive getting treatments is that there was a large number of gunshot wounds”.

Hossam Abu Safiya, director of Gaza City’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, said all the casualties it admitted were hit by “bullets and shrapnel from occupation forces”, a reference to Israel. Britain joined internation­al calls for an investigation, with for­eign minister David Cameron saying Israel had “an obligation to ensure that significantly more humanitar­ian aid reaches” Gazans. In an in­terview published Saturday in Le Monde newspaper, his French coun­terpart Stephane Sejourne said “re­sponsibilities for the blockage of aid are clearly Israeli”.

Sejourne said the “catastrophic” humanitarian conditions “created indefensible and unjustifiable situ­ations for which the Israelis are ac­countable for.” Jens Laerke, spokes­man for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, on Friday said that “a famine is almost inevitable” in Gaza unless things change.

Laerke cited the near-total clo­sure of commercial food imports, the “trickle of trucks” coming in with food aid, and the “massive ac­cess constraints” to moving around inside Gaza.

The United Nations has partic­ularly cited restrictions on access to northern Gaza, where residents have been reduced to eating animal fodder and even leaves.

Hisham Abu Eid, 28, of Zeitun in the Gaza City area, said he got two bags of flour from an aid distribu­tion and gave one to his neighbours.

“Everyone is suffering from fam­ine. Aid that is getting into Gaza is rare and not enough for even a small number of people. Famine is killing people,” Abu Eid said.

Witnesses on Saturday told AFP that gun battles had taken place in Zeitun.

Biden said Washington would be­gin deliveries from the sky “in the coming days”.

“We need to do more, and the Unit­ed States will do more,” he said, add­ing he would also “insist” Israel let in more aid trucks.

The International Rescue Commit­tee said the very fact airdrops were “being considered is testament to the serious access challenges in Gaza”. But the group said parachut­ing aid is not the solution and dis­tracts “time and effort from proven solutions to help at scale”.

The IRC called for a “sustained ceasefire” and for land crossings into Gaza to be reopened to aid shipments.