US, China, UK remain top destinations for Pakistani exports during Jul-Jan

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) re­mained the top export desti­nation of Pakistani products during the first seven months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK). Total exports to the US during July-January 2023-24 were recorded at $3210.644 million against the exports of $3569.533 million during July-January 2022-23, show­ing a decline of 10.05 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by Chi­na, wherein Pakistan export­ed goods worth $1726.679 million against the exports of $1194.639 million last year, showing an increase of 44.53 percent. UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1187.012 million during the months under review against the ex­ports of $1163.894 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $1169.304 million against $821.621 million last year, showing an increase of 37.86 percent, while the exports to Germany were recorded at $854.167 million against $1010.491 million last year, data said. During July-January, the exports to Holland were recorded at $781.983 mil­lion against $862.886 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $661.932 million against $649.433 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $856.423 million against the exports of $810.461 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $284.927 million against $285.177 million last year. The exports to Bangla­desh stood at $367.776 mil­lion against $479.757 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $299.633 million against $346.694 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $317.056 million against $424.231 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $386.209 mil­lion during the current year compared to $256.965 mil­lion last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at $204.7020 million against $186.047 million.