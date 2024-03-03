Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show stormed by animal rights protesters

PARIS - Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fash­ion Week show was disrupted by animal rights activists as they joined her models on the catwalk to protest her brand’s use of animal products such as leather. Protesters in white vests reading “turn your back on ani­mal skins” and “animals aren’t fabric” walked along models on the runway on Friday, hold­ing signs reading “Viva vegan leather,” before being escorted away by security. Animal rights group Peta said that although Beckham’s brand has banned the use of fur and exotic skins in its collections, it still uses leather, including calfskin. “No garment or accessory is worth violently slaughtering and skin­ning a sensitive and intelligent animal,” PETA Vice President for Europe Mimi Bekhechi said in a statement. “We are urging Victoria Beckham to turn instead to the ethical and eco-friendly in­novations available today, such as high-end leather made from apples, grapes, pineapples, mush­rooms, and more,” Bekhechi add­ed. Peta activists also previously protested the catwalks of Coach in New York, Burberry in Lon­don and Fendi in Milan, accord­ing to the group. At the end of the show Beckham walked the length of the runway on crutch­es, which her husband David said was caused by a gym acci­dent. Her autumn/winter 2024 collection showcased styles in­cluding sheer dresses, garments with sculpted curved hems and necklines, and boxy blazers.