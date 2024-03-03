WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters

MULTAN - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have disconnected 190 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 5 mil­lion in two days. This was stated in a meeting held under supervision of Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee Jawad Kaleemullah here Saturday to review the performance of recovery section. He directed offi­cials to launch effective crackdown against sewer­age and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive. He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance regard­ing recovery. On this occasion, Director Recovery and Engineering Abdul Salam, Deputy Directors recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, assis­tant directors recovery and others were present. The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.