World Civil Defence Day observed in KP

PESHAWAR - International Civil Defence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the pur­pose of celebrating this day was to create awareness of civil defence as well as inviting people to join this or­ganisation.

In this regard a grand function was organized at Fed­eral Civil Defence Training School Abbottabad. A civil de­fence rally was taken out in Jinnahabad, Abbottabad, after which a formal ceremony was held, in which the partic­ipants of the course and other volunteers were also in­volved. In the ceremony, the civil defence stall became the centre of attention of the people. In the ceremony, Com­mandant Abdul Nasir addressed the volunteers and the students receiving training and said that at this time the whole world including Pakistan is facing natural and man-made disasters such as Volunteers play a key role in com­bating them in situations where these volunteers are the first to attend emergency situations to protect more lives and property. To take precautionary measures for people and those affected by natural disasters and epidemics, the speakers in their addresses strongly appealed to the peo­ple to get training from civil defence institutions so that they can play a positive role in the service of the country and the nation in the future.