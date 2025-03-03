112,300 families to get pay orders in Sialkot distt under Ramazan package: DC

SIALKOT - Under the Punjab government’s Ramazan package, Rs10,000 each will be distributed to 112,300 families of Sialkot district through pay orders.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial while addressing a special joint meeting of the Secretary Union Councils and Revenue Staff regarding the distribution of pay orders at the Anwar Club Auditorium, Sialkot.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, AC Pasrur Qamar Manj, Deputy Director Local Government Umer Amjad Baig, tehsildars of all four tehsils and ADLGs were also present on this occasion.

Langrial said that this year the Punjab government has decided to provide the Ramazan package through pay order, which aims to ensure the transparent distribution of relief funds to the deserving families.

He said that about 150,000 families had been registered under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry in 148 union councils of Sialkot district by February 15. He said that up to 3 million families across Punjab will benefit from the Ramazan package worth Rs30 billion, in which 112,300 families of Sialkot district will receive Rs1.12 billion.

Revamping of basic, rural health centers in tehsil Pasrur in final stages: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that the project of revamping 7 basic health centers and rural health centers of tehsil Pasrur is in the final stages of completion.

He stated this on Sunday while reviewing the ongoing revamping project at Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Badiana, the basic health centre of tehsil Pasrur. He said that the old buildings of Tehsil Pasrur Health Centres Sewal, Balgan, Badiana, Ban Bajwa, Chobara, Janiwali and Kingra and Rural Health Centre Klasswala were being revamped, which will ensure quality and modern medical facilities in the health centres.

He directed building department officials to complete the project within the stipulated time and ensure the use of quality materials. He said that the quality of development projects will not be compromised and no negligence will be tolerated.

He said that a total of 19 BHUs and 3 rural health centers in Sialkot district are being revamped under the supervision of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department. While the revamping of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital under the supervision of the Specialised Healthcare Department has been completed, work is underway at Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital.

Langrial also inspected the staff attendance, availability of medicines and medical facilities provided to patients during his visit to the hospitals. He also inspected sanitation in Union Council Badiana and directed SWMC officials to improve the situation.