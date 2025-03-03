Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

8 dead, 1,455 injured in 1,268 RTCs in Punjab during last 24 hours

Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Eight persons were killed and 1455 injured in 1268 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 619 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 836 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 801 drivers, 73 underage drivers, 167 pedestrians, and 495 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 255 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 80 in with 93 victims and at third Faisalabad with 77 RTCs and 94 victims. According to the data 1154 motorbikes, 89 auto-rickshaws, 163 motorcars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses, 26 truck and 105 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Court issues arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, PTI leaders

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1740988969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025