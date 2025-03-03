Accountability First

The Sindh governor’s announcement of plots for the families of individuals killed by heavy vehicles may appear to be an act of generosity, but it raises pressing concerns about governance and accountability. The real issue here is not just compensating victims—it is ensuring that such tragedies do not keep occurring in the first place.

Pakistan’s roads have long been plagued by reckless driving, poorly maintained heavy vehicles, and untrained drivers operating without oversight. The responsibility for this lies squarely with the transport companies that put these vehicles on the road without proper vetting of drivers or maintenance of their fleets. Yet, instead of holding these entities accountable, the government has opted for a financial bandage to avoid public outcry. This is not a solution—it is a deflection.

If meaningful change is to take place, the focus must shift from reactive compensation to proactive prevention. Strict enforcement of road safety laws, penalties for companies that fail to meet regulatory standards, and a comprehensive overhaul of licensing and vehicle maintenance protocols are long overdue. Without these measures, businesses will continue to evade their responsibilities, and innocent lives will remain at risk.

Compensation should come from those responsible. Transport companies must be made to pay for their negligence—both in monetary terms and through necessary reforms in their operations. The loss of human life is not something that can be patched over with land allotments. If the government is serious about road safety, it must prioritise accountability over appeasement.