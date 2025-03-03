AFC Asian Cup 2027: Pakistan to face Syria in Saudi Arabia on March 25

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has confirmed the national team’s participation in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. Pakistan has been drawn into Group E alongside Syria, Afghanistan, and Myanmar, with matches set to be played on a home-and-away basis.
Pakistan will begin its qualifying campaign with an away fixture against Syria on March 25 in Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia.
In a key development, Stephen Constantine has been reappointed as the head coach for the match against Syria. Constantine previously led the national team from late 2023 until mid-2024.