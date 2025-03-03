Monday, March 03, 2025
AFC Asian Cup 2027: Pakistan to face Syria in Saudi Arabia on March 25

Web Sports Desk
4:28 PM | March 03, 2025
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has confirmed the national team’s participation in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. Pakistan has been drawn into Group E alongside Syria, Afghanistan, and Myanmar, with matches set to be played on a home-and-away basis.

Pakistan will begin its qualifying campaign with an away fixture against Syria on March 25 in Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia.

In a key development, Stephen Constantine has been reappointed as the head coach for the match against Syria. Constantine previously led the national team from late 2023 until mid-2024.

