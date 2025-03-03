AFC President Shaikh Salman lauds Australia on claiming maiden Continental crown

KUALA LUMPUR - Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has extended his congratulations to Australia for securing their maiden AFC U20 Asian Cup™ title, following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over three-time champions Saudi Arabia in the final of the AFC U20 Asian Cup™ China 2025 at the Baoan Sports Centre Stadium in Shenzhen.

After a hard-fought 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time, Australia triumphed 5-4 on penalties, with goalkeeper Steven Hall emerging as the hero by saving Bassam Hazazi’s decisive spot-kick. With the FIFA U-20 World Cup set to take place in Chile from September 27 to October 19 this year, both Australia and Saudi Arabia—qualifying for the 10th and 16th time, respectively—will be joined by semi-finalists Japan and Korea Republic, marking their 12th and 17th appearances at the global tournament.

Shaikh Salman lauded the teams for their impressive performances. “The AFC U20 Asian Cup™ was yet another remarkable showcase of Asia’s emerging talents. On behalf of the entire Asian football family, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Australia on their well-deserved victory in this prestigious continental tournament.”

He also commended Saudi Arabia for their strong campaign and acknowledged the development efforts of both Football Australia and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in nurturing future stars. “Saudi Arabia’s journey to the final was equally commendable, reflecting their commitment to youth development. Along with Japan and Korea Republic, we wish all four teams the very best at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. We are confident they will make Asia proud on the global stage.”

The 42nd edition of Asia’s premier youth tournament was hosted in China PR for only the second time since its inception in 1959. Shaikh Salman also praised the Chinese Football Association and the Local Organising Committee for their exceptional hosting of the event. “Well-structured competitions are vital for football development, and the AFC remains committed to providing high-quality tournaments that help raise standards across Asia. I sincerely thank the Chinese FA and the Local Organising Committee in Shenzhen for their outstanding efforts in delivering a world-class event, ensuring a strong foundation for the future of Asian football.”