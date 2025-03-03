AFC President Shaikh Salman praises Australia on clinching maiden Continental crown

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has congratulated Australia on securing their first-ever AFC U20 Asian Cup™ title after defeating three-time winners Saudi Arabia on penalties in the AFC U20 Asian Cup™ China 2025 Final at the Baoan Sports Centre Stadium in Shenzhen.

With the final ending 1-1 after 120 minutes, goalkeeper Steven Hall was the star after saving Bassam Hazazi’s spot-kick as Australia defeated Saudi Arabia 5-4 on penalties.

With the next edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Chile from September 27 to October 19 this year, Australia and Saudi Arabia, who sealed their 10th and 16th qualification respectively, will be joined by semi-finalists Japan and Korea Republic – poised for their 12th and 17th appearance at the global showpiece.

Shaikh Salman said: “The AFC U20 Asian Cup™ was another spectacular showcase of Asia’s rising stars and on behalf of the entire Asian football family, I would like to convey our collective and heartfelt congratulations to Australia on winning the coveted Continental crown.

“We must also praise Saudi Arabia for their remarkable achievement in reaching the final and the progress of both teams is indeed testament to the commitment of Football Australia and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in developing and producing future icons of our great game.

“Along with Japan and Korea Republic, we wish all four teams the very best of success at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile and we are confident that they will stand proud with the world’s elite.”

The 42nd edition of the Continental youth showpiece was held in China PR for only the second time since its inception in 1959 and the AFC President also took the opportunity to applaud the Chinese Football Association and the Local Organising Committee for their exceptional hosting capabilities.

“Structured competitions are the lifeblood of development and the AFC’s Vision and Mission has outlined our ambitions to ensure we continue to organise top level competitions for our Member Associations to raise their standards on the pitch,” added Shaikh Salman.

“I would like to thank the Chinese FA and the Local Organising Committee in Shenzhen for bringing our shared aspirations to life and providing an unrivalled stage to strengthen the pipeline and pathways for elite youth football in Asia to usher even greater success in the years to come.”