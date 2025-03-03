Afghan commander among militants killed by Pakistani forces

Pakistani security forces have identified a militant killed in a recent operation as Mujeeb-ur-Rehman alias Mansoor, an Afghan national and former commander in Afghanistan’s National Military Academy.

Security sources stated that Afghanistan is being used as a safe haven for terrorists targeting Pakistan. On February 28, Pakistani forces eliminated 14 terrorists in Ghulam Khan Kalay, including Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, a resident of Maidan Wardak province.

Earlier, on January 30, Pakistani forces killed Badaruddin alias Yusuf, son of the Afghan Deputy Governor of Badghis, during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan. He was reportedly linked to the Khawarij faction (FAK) alongside Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants.

The presence of modern weapons with these militants further indicates collusion between the Afghan Taliban and terrorist groups. Defense experts have urged Afghanistan’s interim government to prioritize its people’s welfare instead of facilitating terror activities in Pakistan.