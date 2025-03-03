Monday, March 03, 2025
Ali Shekhani, Zafar Abbas call on Sindh Governor

Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Social worker Ali Shekhani and JDC’s Zafar Abbas called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Saturday. The Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced to donate his one year salary to JDC. He said that welfare organizations were arms of the government and he hoped that they would leave no stone unturned in public service. Tessori said that the Governor House would provide iftar and dinner to 1 million people in Governor House during Ramadan.  Ali Shekhani said that iftar dinner with the people could only arrange a public Governor JDC’s Zafar Abbas said that Sindh Governor ‘s welfare measures were very impressive.

Staff Reporter

