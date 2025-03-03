Monday, March 03, 2025
Banks to remain closed today

NEWS WIRE
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   All banks and financial institutions in Pakistan will remain closed for public dealings today (March 3) for Zakat deduction. This year, Administrator General Zakat has notified the Nisab of Zakat for the Zakat Year 1445-46 AH at Rs 1,79,689. All employees of the banks, DFIs, and MFBs, however, will attend the office on Bank Holiday, treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), a circular letter issued by the Banking Policy and Regulations Department (BPRD) reads. The deduction of Zakat from Savings Bank Accounts, Profit and Loss Sharing (PLS) Accounts, and other similar accounts having a credit balance of Rs179,689 will be made on the first day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1446 AH, which has already been notified as the deduction date. No deduction of Zakat at source shall be made in case the amount standing to the credit of an account is less than the specified limit. Separately, the State Bank of Pakistan announced office hours to be observed by all banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks during Ramazan. According to the circular, office hours will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday without a break, whereas on Friday, the timing will be from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm without a break.

