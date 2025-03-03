CM Punjab launches free solar panel scheme

Punjab has launched its Free Solar Panel Scheme, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directing authorities to expedite implementation.

CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the initiative through an automated digital lottery, randomly selecting winners.

During a briefing, Punjab’s Secretary Energy revealed that 94,483 solar systems will be installed over the year. The scheme targets consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month, providing them with free solar installations.

Officials reported that 861,000 consumers applied for the fully digitized program. To prevent theft, each solar panel and inverter will be linked to the recipient’s computerized national identity card (CNIC).

The initiative is expected to cut carbon emissions by 57,000 tons annually and reduce the federal government's subsidy burden.

Following physical verification, installations are set to begin by the end of March.