Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Punjab launches free solar panel scheme

CM Punjab launches free solar panel scheme
Web Desk
7:45 PM | March 03, 2025
National

Punjab has launched its Free Solar Panel Scheme, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directing authorities to expedite implementation.

CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the initiative through an automated digital lottery, randomly selecting winners.

During a briefing, Punjab’s Secretary Energy revealed that 94,483 solar systems will be installed over the year. The scheme targets consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month, providing them with free solar installations.

Officials reported that 861,000 consumers applied for the fully digitized program. To prevent theft, each solar panel and inverter will be linked to the recipient’s computerized national identity card (CNIC).

The initiative is expected to cut carbon emissions by 57,000 tons annually and reduce the federal government's subsidy burden.

Following physical verification, installations are set to begin by the end of March.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1740988969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025