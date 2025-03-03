Monday, March 03, 2025
Court issues arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, PTI leaders

Court issues arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, PTI leaders
Web Desk
2:15 PM | March 03, 2025
The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has issued arrest warrants for PTI leader Omar Ayub and other party members over violations of Section 144.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan conducted the hearing against Barrister Gohar Khan, Omar Ayub, Amir Dogar, Amir Mughal, and others. Due to their absence, the court issued arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, Amir Dogar, and Amir Mughal. However, exemption requests for Shoaib Shaheen and Barrister Gohar Khan were accepted.

Barrister Gohar had filed a request for exemption from personal appearance, which was granted. Meanwhile, arguments on acquittal petitions of the accused were once again delayed, leading the court to adjourn the hearing until April 23.

It is noteworthy that Barrister Gohar and other PTI leaders are facing two cases registered at I-9 Police Station related to alleged violations of Section 144.

