CTD arrests high-profile terrorist in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in Malir, Karachi and arrested Zubair Ahmed, alias Zubair, a high-profile terrorist affiliated with the banned Baloch Republican Army (BRA). According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspect, a resident of Temp, Balochistan, was found in possession of arms and ammunition.

The spokesperson stated that Zubair joined the BRA in 2016 and received six months of military training from the Masakar-e-Ghaz camp in Makran.

He was involved in multiple attacks against security forces, including a rocket launcher and heavy arms assault on the Rodban FC check post, resulting in significant human and financial losses.

Zubair was reportedly active in Balochistan from 2016 to 2019 and fled to Dubai in 2020 to evade capture. During his time abroad, he continued to operate his network and received funding from the Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) for terrorist activities.

Our Staff Reporter

