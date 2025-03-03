DC outlines challenges, updates of ICT’s Ramazan bazaars

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday outlined the challenges and updates as the city’s Ramazan bazaars face overwhelming crowds and dwindling stocks. Talking to media persons at the H-9 Ramazan Bazaar, he said that the five Ramazan bazaars are operational, but high demand and logistical hurdles have led to supply gaps and parking chaos. On the occasion, the DC said the five Ramazan bazaars are currently active across Islamabad. However, the G-6 bazaars remains closed due to unresolved security concerns.

He noted that 80% of essential items have already been sold. The surge in visitors, described as “unprecedented,” has strained supplies, particularly fresh fruits. Long queues and packed stalls highlight the high turnout, with residents rushing to buy subsidized goods. Memon acknowledged that fruit shortages are directly linked to the massive influx of shoppers. He claimed that the strict quality checks are in place, though no specific metrics were shared. Vendors have also been instructed to avoid polythene bags, aligning with environmental policies.

Talking about parking crises, he said that limited space and overcrowding have caused parking gridlock near markets. Memon stated efforts are underway to secure additional parking areas but did not provide timeliness. Meanwhile, a 24/7 helpline has been activated to address public grievances, including pricing violations or supply issues. Furthermore, to ease pressure, 17 designated points now sell fruits and vegetables at wholesale rates, though these locations are reportedly less crowded than main markets, the DC added. Residents complain of long waits and inconsistent stock, with some criticizing the administration for “poor planning.” Memon urged patience, emphasizing that teams are working to replenish supplies and manage crowds. The closure of the G-6 market, a key hub, has further intensified demand at other sites.