DIG Ali Raza inspects police stations, emphasizes officer and public safety

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters/Security made a surprise visit to the Industrial Area and Kohsar police stations on Monday.

During the inspection, he directed officers to ensure the safety of on-duty police personnel by providing them with complete protective gear in the field.

Emphasizing the police’s responsibility to protect citizens, DIG Raza stated that his office remains open to anyone with complaints. He reaffirmed that there would be no compromise in safeguarding lives and property.