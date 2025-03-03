Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DIG Ali Raza inspects police stations, emphasizes officer and public safety

DIG Ali Raza inspects police stations, emphasizes officer and public safety
Web Desk
10:05 PM | March 03, 2025
Regional, Islamabad

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters/Security Syed Ali Raza made a surprise visit to the Industrial Area and Kohsar police stations on Monday.

During the inspection, he directed officers to ensure the safety of on-duty police personnel by providing them with complete protective gear in the field.

Emphasizing the police’s responsibility to protect citizens, DIG Raza stated that his office remains open to anyone with complaints. He reaffirmed that there would be no compromise in safeguarding lives and property.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1740988969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025