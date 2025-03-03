Digital Vigilance

The army chief’s recent remarks urging the youth to focus on their responsibilities rather than engage in baseless criticism come at a crucial time. In an era dominated by social media and artificial intelligence, misinformation spreads at an alarming pace, often with dangerous consequences. The ability to discern fact from fiction has never been more important.

It is no secret that external forces actively exploit these digital platforms to destabilise nations, and Pakistan is no exception. The youth, often the most active participants in online discourse, are particularly vulnerable to targeted disinformation campaigns. The strategy is simple: sow doubt, fuel outrage, and weaken national institutions from within. It is a playbook seen across the world, and Pakistan must be vigilant.

The ease with which false narratives gain traction is a pressing concern. A single misleading post can spark widespread outrage before the truth even has a chance to surface. Instead of falling into the trap of reactionary rhetoric, a culture of critical thinking and fact-checking must be encouraged. Constructive criticism is necessary for growth, but it must be rooted in reality, not driven by manipulated narratives.

This is not a call to silence debate or discourage political discourse—both are essential to a functioning democracy. However, it is a reminder that the lines between truth and deception are increasingly blurred. Being informed, verifying sources, and understanding the broader implications of what is shared online are now responsibilities that come with digital engagement. Misinformation is a weapon, and Pakistan cannot afford to be complacent.