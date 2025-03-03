Divided Taliban

The House of Cards in Afghanistan has fallen apart because of escalating internal divisions within the ranks of the Afghan Taliban. The ideological and pragmatic leadership of the Afghan Taliban are divided between the Kandahar and Kabul groups. Since the fall of Kabul to the Afghan Taliban in August 2021, Afghanistan’s government, economy, and society have been largely driven by the Kandahar group under the command of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, who is known as a hardliner among Taliban ranks.

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of Afghanistan, has proven to be an exclusive and isolationist leader; he was a vocal opponent of girls’ education and restricted women’s opportunities in the economic and educational realms, which also drew criticism across the globe. However, it is worth noting that the pragmatic leadership of the Afghan Taliban are opponents of such measures by Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada but remain helpless to overturn his exclusive policy.

Many analysts falsely believe that Taliban leadership has provided significant political stability in the country. But reality suggests otherwise, as much of the stability comes from American humanitarian and economic support to the regime. For instance, during the Biden administration, Afghanistan received around $40 million per week to run day-to-day government affairs. When the incumbent American administration, led by President Trump, announced the suspension of the USAID programme across the globe, including in Afghanistan, the Taliban faced a strategic dilemma on how to run the administration without foreign assistance and aid. The natural outcome of the suspension of American aid has been increasing infighting within the ranks of the Afghan Taliban.

Moreover, Taliban-led Afghanistan has strained relations with every neighbouring country, especially Pakistan. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have become fractured over the issue of the Pakistani Taliban, which has become the prime source of terrorism in western Pakistan, mainly in KPK and Balochistan. Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership officially blamed the Afghan Taliban for providing logistical, financial, and arms support to the TTP, as the country has faced a 70% increase in terrorist attacks in 2024, claiming around 1,000 lives. Meanwhile, Afghan Taliban leadership is calling the TTP an internal matter of Pakistan and insists on peace talks with them instead of launching a military operation.

However, many international reports confirm that the Afghan Taliban and Pakistani Taliban share robust ideological, ethical, and strategic goals, as they are different sides of the same coin. Therefore, the deadlock remains between Pakistan’s leadership and the Afghan Taliban over the issue of the TTP, forcing Pakistan to impose harsh measures against the Afghan Taliban to exert pressure. Airstrikes against the TTP inside Afghanistan, economic restrictions, and the expulsion of Afghan refugees are key tactics used by Pakistan to influence the stubborn behaviour of the Afghan Taliban.

Meanwhile, the presence of transnational terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the ideological mindset of the exclusive leadership of the Kandahar group would not align well with establishing strategic and long-lasting relations with China and India. For instance, China has long desired to develop Afghanistan’s mining sector in the hope of extracting rare earth minerals, besides utilising Afghanistan’s geographical location for transit and trade routes by extending CPEC into the country. However, the growing ideological and hardliner views of the Afghan Taliban are not viewed positively by China because of the potential threat of increasing separatism and militancy in Xinjiang, an autonomous region of China dominated by the Uyghur community. Given the presence of transnational terrorist groups in Afghanistan, there is a strong chance of the revival of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, posing a potential threat to China’s unity. In this scenario, there is little chance of establishing comprehensive ties between Kabul and Beijing due to the ideological approach of the Afghan Taliban.

On the other hand, there are some high-level diplomatic contacts between India and Afghanistan due to the growing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad. However, turning these meetings into comprehensive and strategic relations remains a daunting task. The sole factor of troubled relations with Islamabad will not be sufficient to build strong ties between Kabul and New Delhi. For example, on the issue of human rights and women’s education, India has expressed its disapproval multiple times. India has also voiced concerns about the growing presence of transnational terrorist groups in Afghanistan, which pose a direct threat to its national security. Some other significant issues exist, such as a low level of trust—since the fall of Kabul to the Afghan Taliban, most of India’s diplomatic and economic support in Afghanistan has been withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the new administration in America appears to be hostile towards the Afghan Taliban. For instance, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is a close ally of President Trump, has raised concerns about the inflow of American taxpayer money into Taliban hands. He wondered how foolishly the Biden administration had given millions of American dollars to the Afghan Taliban, which they used to harbour terrorist activities and suppress women’s empowerment in the country. Some intelligence reports also suggest that the American administration is considering throttling financial support to the Afghan Taliban in an attempt to overthrow the regime. This suggests that the American administration will take a tougher stance on the Afghan Taliban in the coming days.

The internal divisions within the ranks of the Afghan Taliban and worsening relations with neighbouring countries indicate that the Afghan Taliban are in troubled waters. The chief reason behind this is the exclusive ideology of the Taliban leadership, mainly based in Kandahar. The exclusionary and alienated mentality of the Taliban will not provide the much-needed political and economic stability in the country and will naturally be unsuitable for conducting smooth foreign affairs. Therefore, the Afghan Taliban must abandon their exclusive ideology and embrace an inclusive political and economic framework that promotes growth and prosperity for all communities, including women. They must also prevent the presence and operations of transnational terrorist groups within Afghan territory, which is a prerequisite for conducting stable foreign relations with other countries.

Sher Ali Bukhari

The writer is a UET alumni with keen interest in Pakistan’s foreign policy.