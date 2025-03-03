'Don’t end up like Europe': Trump says migrants bigger threat than Putin

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that illegal immigration poses a greater threat than Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he has recently engaged to end the Ukraine war and improve bilateral ties, urging Americans to focus on criminals entering the country.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote: “We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country.”

“So that we don’t end up like Europe,” he added. Migration is a dominant issue in European politics, which has boosted far-right parties that oppose accepting large numbers of refugees and migrants.

The Trump administration has prioritized swift deportations and stricter enforcement as part of its crackdown on illegal immigration.

Trump took aim at Europe as European leaders met for a summit in London, reiterating their support for Ukraine, two days after his tense argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

The public argument, which also involved US Vice President JD Vance, started over the Ukrainian leader’s doubts that the US approach of talking to Putin could lead to a lasting peace.​​​​​​