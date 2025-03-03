Monday, March 03, 2025
Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan organises interactive discussion with business leaders

March 03, 2025
Business

KARACHI  -  Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan organised an interactive discussion with business leaders from across the country. The event was aimed at knowledge sharing and identifying gaps in Pakistan’s business ecosystem. Held at Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan’s head office in Karachi, the event was graced by Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan Chairman Tajuddin Ahmad. The gathering brought together key industry leaders to discuss strategic business insights, marketing intelligence, and potential synergies for growth. During the session, participants were apprised about Dun & Bradstreet’s services including sales, marketing, risk management, finance and compliance solutions. The business leaders shared positive feedback about Dun & Bradstreet’s products utilized by their companies. The session played a pivotal role in enhancing Dun & Bradstreet’s brand image and disseminating information about the products and services offered by the entity.

Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan Chief Business Officer Zubair Qureshi said: “Business Round Table events act as an important step towards potential collaborations between Dun & Bradstreet and companies of Pakistan. Additionally, it also facilitates businesses in discovering Dun & Bradstreet’s products targeted towards specific business functions.”

Among notable attendees of the event were Ehtasham Shahid, Director General, NADRA, Anis Younus, Managing Director, EMBA Corporation, Shahid Imam, Chief Executive, Executive Networks International, Anwar Khan, Founder & President, Pak Angels, Osama Waqar, Wealth Centre Manager, JS Investments, Intesar Uddin, Group Chief Executive, Deokjae Group of Companies, Khalid Zaman Khan, Group Head Human Resource, Meezan Bank, Farrukh Junaidy, Senior Partner, Junaidy Shoaib Asad Chartered Accountants, Kaiser Ashraf, Principal Architect, Kaiser Ashraf & Associates – Architects and Consultants, Muhammad Luqman, CEO, Software Export House, Farrukh Junaidy, EC Member, MAP, Muhammad Intesar, EC Member, MAP, and Syed Hasan Ali Naqvi, Executive Director, MAP.

