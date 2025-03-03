Europe faces ‘once-in-generation’ moment for its security, UK premier says at Ukraine summit

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the current moment represents “a once-in-a-generation moment for the security of Europe.”

In his opening remarks at a summit on Ukraine in London, he reaffirmed the UK's support for Kyiv in the ongoing war with Russia.

“We are all with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Starmer said, underscoring the importance of solidarity with Ukraine during this critical period.

The UK prime minister stressed that the outcome of the conflict is not merely a matter of moral right or wrong, but a matter of vital importance for the security of all European nations.

“Getting a good outcome for Ukraine is vital for the security of every nation here, and many others, too,” Starmer added.

Earlier in the day, the UK premier held discussions with the Baltic nations, acknowledging their particular vulnerability and importance in the broader conversation on European security.

As part of his leadership in the summit, Starmer expressed his intention to formulate a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's future, which will then be discussed with the US to ensure a united, global approach.

“We will work on a plan for Ukraine and take it forward together,” he said.

The summit’s discussions will center on delivering a “just, enduring peace” in Ukraine, according to Starmer. He said that despite Russia’s continued rhetoric of peace, their actions on the ground — specifically, their “relentless aggression” — make it clear that support for Ukraine must continue.