FAO launches automated weather station in Khanewal to boost climate-resilient agriculture

Khanewal - Under the auspices of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), an automated weather station has been established in Chak No 83-85/10R. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Aslam Javed, Head Member of the Agriculture and Planning Board Punjab, Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, Project Manager Imelda Brigina, and other officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated that the installation of the automated weather station in Khanewal is a significant step toward enhancing climate-resilient agriculture and water management capacity. He noted that this station, established in district Khanewal, will benefit the entire district. The station, costing over Rs20 million, plays a crucial role in setting up a digital meteorological information system using advanced technology. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo further highlighted that the data obtained from this meteorological network would improve weather forecasting, water resource management, and agricultural advisory services, benefiting both farmers and policymakers. Small-scale farmers will also gain access to essential weather and water-related information, enabling them to refine their agricultural strategies effectively. Speaking at the event, FAO Representative in Pakistan, Florence Rolle, emphasised FAO’s commitment to promoting climate resilience in Pakistan. She stated that FAO is integrating scientific innovations such as automated weather stations, groundwater monitoring sensors, and EC flux towers with on-ground agricultural practices to equip farmers with knowledge and tools for improved productivity and sustainability. Florence Rolle further mentioned that satellite-based tools such as the WaPOR portal, which monitors agricultural water productivity, and the ACWA portal, which facilitates stakeholder coordination for informed resource management, play a vital role in strengthening climate resilience. Imelda Brigina, FAO Punjab’s Technical Advisor and Provincial Head, stressed the importance of data-driven climate adaptation. She stated that the installation of these weather stations, coupled with remote sensing and early warning systems, would enhance the accuracy of weather forecasting, crop water requirements, and agricultural advisories. Consequently, farmers will be able to make better decisions, reduce costs, and increase productivity.