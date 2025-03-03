FIFA lifts suspension on Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA has officially lifted the suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after the PFF Congress unanimously approved constitutional amendments proposed by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

In a statement, FIFA confirmed that the suspension was lifted on March 2, 2025, following the ratification of governance reforms. Shahid Khokhar, a member of the PFF Normalisation Committee, stated that Pakistan is now eligible to participate in international football events.

The suspension was initially imposed on February 6, 2025, due to the PFF Congress’s resistance to amendments concerning the electoral process. However, after negotiations, the revised constitution was approved on February 27, leading to FIFA’s decision to reinstate Pakistan’s membership.

This marks the second time PFF has faced suspension, with a previous ban in April 2021 due to third-party interference, which was lifted in June 2022.

