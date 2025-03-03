FIFA lifts suspension on Pakistan football following successful PFF Congress

LAHORE - FIFA, the international governing body of football, has officially lifted its suspension on Pakistan Football following the successful PFF Congress, where FIFA-recommended amendments were approved. The Pakistan football community has been celebrating this momentous achievement. Thanks to the extraordinary Congress meeting held on February 27th, Pakistan’s football status has been restored with full membership rights. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to FIFA and the AFC for their support of Pakistan football,” said one of the PFF Congress members. The lifting of the suspension marks a significant milestone for the country’s football development, paving the way for future growth and international participation.