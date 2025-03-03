Monday, March 03, 2025
First lunar eclipse of 2025 set for March 14

Web Desk
5:08 PM | March 03, 2025
National

The first lunar eclipse of 2025 will occur on March 14, beginning at 8:57 AM Pakistan Standard Time.

However, it will not be visible in Pakistan due to daylight hours.

Experts predict two lunar eclipses in 2025. The second, a partial eclipse, will occur on the night between September 7 and 8. This event will be visible in Pakistan, as well as in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface.

It only occurs during a full moon and offers a striking celestial display.

