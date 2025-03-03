Monday, March 03, 2025
Five rare birds, bear recovered

Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Punjab CM’s vision aimed at protecting wildlife and rare birds is being implemented in letter and spirit. According to officials sources here on Sunday, teams of wildlife department while carrying out action in areas of Jhang and Taunsa barrage, recovered 5 rare aquatic birds (Neel Balai) and a bear from illegal possession.She appreciated the Punjab Wildlife department officers and staff  and said that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal hunting and keeping wildlife in illegal custody. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that recovered aquatic birds had been left in upstream of Sindh River while materials used in illegal hunting had also be seized. She said that an FIR had been registered against the accused besides submitting a challan in the court.

