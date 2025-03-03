Food stalls in Peshawar witness heavy rush at Iftar

Peshawar - With the arrival of Ramazan, food stalls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Peshawar, have become bustling hubs as people flock to buy traditional delicacies for their first Iftar.

Pakora, kajoor (dates), and chapli kebab stalls are among the most popular, drawing large crowds with their enticing aromas and flavors. In historic markets such as Qissa Khwani, Ghanta Ghar, Firdous, and Hashtnagri, special food outlets have reported booming sales as residents prepare for Iftar.

Pakora, a deep-fried snack made from a batter of chickpea flour and ingredients like onions, potatoes, spinach, and chicken, remains a staple of Iftar tables. Senior citizens, children, and youth alike are seen queuing up for different varieties of the dish, which is served with chutney or ketchup. Alongside pakoras, kajoor remains an essential part of Iftar due to its nutritional value and religious significance. Traders in the province, such as Sajjad Khan from Nowshera, have stocked up on premium dates from Dera Ismail Khan and Panjgur, Balochistan, to meet the growing demand. The surge in food demand has also led to price hikes, with pakoras now being sold at Rs300-350 per kilogram, compared to Rs280 last year. Shopkeepers attribute the increase to the rising costs of ingredients, labor, and transportation.

Beyond street food, traditional dishes such as nehari, dahi bhallay, kachalo, and Peshawari rice pulao are also in high demand, with home deliveries of popular items like siri paye and haleem increasing. Rainy weather in recent days has further driven customers towards chapli kebabs, fish, and hot food stalls.

Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up efforts to control price inflation. Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Irfan Mehsud confirmed that price magistrates and assistant commissioners have been directed to monitor bazaars and enforce government-fixed rates.

Shopkeepers have been instructed to display price lists prominently to ensure transparency.

As the holy month progresses, the spirit of Ramazan is also reflected in acts of generosity. Residents continue the tradition of exchanging Iftar meals, strengthening community ties and emphasizing the values of patience and charity.