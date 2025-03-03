Four including most wanted human smuggler arrested

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted operations in Lahore and arrested four accused including Red Book’s most wanted human smuggler involved in human smuggling. According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested accused were identified as Raheel Pervez, Muhammad Umar, Yamam Nadeem and Rohan Mahmood. They were involved in visa fraud with innocent citizens and arrested from Model Town, Rehman Garden and Shama, Lahore. Accused Raheel Pervez is a wanted human smuggler of Red Book. The FIA says that the accused had been on the run since 2019. The accused collected Rs 9 million to send citizens to Canada. The other accused were running an illegal travel agency. The accused extorted millions of rupees from citizens by promising them jobs abroad. They were collecting passports from citizens without a licence. They were committing visa fraud by collecting huge amounts of money. According to the FIA, 12 Pakistani passports, educational documents and mobile SIMs were recovered from them during the raids. The accused used to go into hiding after collecting huge amounts. They could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered passports.