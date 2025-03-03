Four-Year LLB in Pakistan

News from a few days ago suggests that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is considering reducing the LLB programme to four years. I believe this is a good idea. The Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme in Pakistan currently spans five years, but it is time for the HEC and the Pakistan Bar Council to consider shortening it. This adjustment would align Pakistan with international standards, where many countries offer three- to four-year LLB programmes, enhancing our graduates’ global competitiveness.

As a graduate of the University of Hertfordshire, I am personally interested in enrolling in a three-year UK external law programme. The primary reason for this interest is the extended duration of the Pakistani law programme. Why should I spend two extra years in a Pakistani law programme when I can complete it in less time elsewhere?

Many students are turning to external law programmes that offer a three-year LLB, as they find the five-year duration in Pakistan too lengthy and inefficient. This trend highlights the growing concern about the time and resources invested in obtaining a Pakistani law degree. Reducing the LLB programme to four years is a step towards a more efficient, accessible, and internationally competitive legal education system. It is time for the HEC and the Pakistan Bar Council to take action and modernise our legal education landscape.

NABEEL BADR,

Islamabad.