Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold prices surge in Pakistan

Gold prices surge in Pakistan
Web Desk
6:40 PM | March 03, 2025
Business

Gold prices recorded a sharp rise in both domestic and international markets on Monday, with the global bullion rate increasing by $12 to reach $2,869 per ounce. In Pakistan, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs1,500 to Rs301,500, while 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,286 to Rs258,487. Silver prices also saw an upward trend, with one tola rising by Rs30 to Rs3,270 and 10 grams increasing by Rs26 to Rs2,803.

Meanwhile, inflation in Pakistan showed signs of easing, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate dropped to 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, down from 2.4 percent in January. According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), overall prices fell by 0.8 percent in February following a slight increase of 0.2 percent in January.

Urban inflation mirrored this trend, decreasing to 1.8 percent from 2.7 percent in January, while rural inflation fell to 1.1 percent from 1.9 percent. The decline marks a significant slowdown in consumer prices compared to the same period last year.

Pakistan stock market drops as benchmark index falls over 1,200 points

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1740988969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025