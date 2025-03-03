Gold prices surge in Pakistan

Gold prices recorded a sharp rise in both domestic and international markets on Monday, with the global bullion rate increasing by $12 to reach $2,869 per ounce. In Pakistan, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs1,500 to Rs301,500, while 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,286 to Rs258,487. Silver prices also saw an upward trend, with one tola rising by Rs30 to Rs3,270 and 10 grams increasing by Rs26 to Rs2,803.

Meanwhile, inflation in Pakistan showed signs of easing, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate dropped to 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, down from 2.4 percent in January. According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), overall prices fell by 0.8 percent in February following a slight increase of 0.2 percent in January.

Urban inflation mirrored this trend, decreasing to 1.8 percent from 2.7 percent in January, while rural inflation fell to 1.1 percent from 1.9 percent. The decline marks a significant slowdown in consumer prices compared to the same period last year.