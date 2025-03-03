Governor House opened for grand Iftar

KARACHI - The Iftar arrangements for the first Ramadan Iftar at Governor House in Karachi are complete.

During the Holy month of Ramadan, the aim is to serve Iftar to one million people. For this, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced the largest-ever Iftar at the Governor House. On the first Ramadan, the doors of the Governor House are opened for citizens, and all Iftar arrangements are complete. An Islamic digital stage has been set up, and hundreds of chairs have been arranged.

After the Asr prayer, Qur’an recitation and Naat will be held. One lucky individual will receive a plot and Umrah ticket through a lucky draw.

Governor Sindh will act as host and distribute Iftar among the citizens. “This year, iftar arrangements have been made to provide Iftar dinner to 1 million people throughout Ramadan”, says Governor Sindh.