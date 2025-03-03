Governor Tessori announces plots to heirs of dumper victims

KARACHI - Expressing helplessness and concern over the inaction of the provincial government in addressing the issue of dumper-related accidents in the city, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced that he would provide the victims’ families with residential plots as financial assistance.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Governor House, he reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the rights of the people and said if he had the necessary authority, no one would be crushed under heavy vehicles. The governor also pledged to visit the families of those killed by drivers of dumper trucks over the past two months and to provide them with plots as financial assistance. “Nothing can compensate for the loss of life, but financial aid can help wipe away their tears,” he remarked.

Mr Tessori said that he had written to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and urged the formation of a commission to investigate the accidents involving heavy vehicles, but had received no response. “I can write letters, demand answers, and monitor the situation, but what else can I do? People’s children are being crushed,” he deplored and added that he had asked the DIG traffic to take action himself; otherwise, he would step in personally.

He also announced that a complaint cell would be established at Governor House to combat drug-related issues in the province. Referring to the Mustafa Amir murder case, he emphasised that this was a critical opportunity to eliminate the menace of drugs. He urged parents to monitor their children closely and educate them on avoiding substances handed to them by others. Additionally, he announced plans to write to schools and colleges, requesting mandatory drug testing for teachers and students.

Moreover, he also announced that homeless individuals would be allotted plots through a lottery system.

He announced that the doors of Governor House would remain open to the public during “Ittehad Ramazan” programme, with one million people expected to break their fast at the venue. The governor encouraged people to register for the programme and extended the invitation to religious minorities as well.

He said that the largest-ever Ittihad Ramazan stage in history was being prepared at Governor House, with additional Iftar gatherings planned across the city. “The event will also feature Iftar, dinner, Taraweeh prayers, Naat recitals, qawwali sessions etc,” he added. To a question, he clarified that no public funds were involved in Governor Initiatives, saying that the welfare projects were funded through personal contributions and the support of his friends.

Regarding security concerns, he stated that he would write to the home minister and home secretary, emphasising that no individual should be allowed to move with an unregistered security entourage.