Govt providing relief to people in Ramazan:SACM Salma Butt

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Price Control Salma Butt said that the Punjab government is committed to providing relief to people during Ramadan through coordinated efforts and strict enforcement of price control measures.

Talking to the media at Mian Plaza Model Bazaar Johar Town, here, she said that Model Bazaars have been set up under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives to provide relief to the public. The SACM said that seventeen to twenty essential items, which are widely consumed, are now available at lower rates. She highlighted that the price of chicken meat has been reduced by Rs. 20–22 per kg, cooking oil has been lowered by Rs. 10 per liter, and sugar is being sold at Rs. 130 per kg. Salma Butt revealed that around 40,000 to 50,000 people visit the Model Bazaar daily for shopping. While many are benefiting from the initiative, complaints have also been received regarding pricing and availability. Addressing concerns, she assured that, unlike previous years, there are no purchase restrictions in Model Bazaars, allowing people to buy as much as they need. She reiterated that the fundamental purpose of setting up Ramadan Bazaars is to provide the public with affordable goods. She further disclosed that financial assistance is being directly provided to 300,000 households, and pay orders are being distributed to three million families through the Bank of Punjab. Dismissing claims that Ramadan Bazaars were not being set up and that people were left helpless, she termed such reports as propaganda. Giving examples, she mentioned that potatoes are available for Rs. 50 per kg inside the bazaar while the market price is Rs. 80, and onions are being sold at Rs. 75 per kg. Speaking about the government’s strict measures against price gouging, she stated that this time, instead of imposing fines, shops found engaging in profiteering will be sealed. She acknowledged that the open market remains a major challenge, but assured that CM Maryam Nawaz has personally met with all Deputy Commissioners to address the issue. She warned that those found guilty of price manipulation will face severe consequences. Discussing price control on sugar, she mentioned that the government has been working with sugar mills to regulate the supply. To ensure wider availability, each individual is allowed to purchase up to 5 kg of sugar at subsidized rates. Salma Butt reaffirmed Punjab government’s commitment to public welfare, stating that she did not assume this role for personal gain and will continue to work diligently. She clarified that she does not consider traders a “mafia” but as an integral part of the economy. She warned that strict action will be taken against those engaging in profiteering and hoarding. She said that the Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority (PERA) will soon become operational. This body will focus on curbing artificial inflation and wi