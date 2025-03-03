Hearing-impaired students in Vehari denied education as DHQ hospital fails to appoint audiologist

VEHARI - 600 students with hearing impairments in Vehari have been denied admission to special education schools due to the non-issuance of medical certificates from the DHQ Hospital. The hospital’s audiologist is responsible for issuing these certificates, but unfortunately, the position has been vacant for a long time. As a result, these students are unable to obtain the necessary certificates, leaving them without access to special education. The school administration has reportedly informed the DC Vehari, MS Hospital, and other relevant officials about this critical issue multiple times, but the problem persists, and the children remain denied admission. People of social circles Mr Rana Muhammad Sajid Advocate, senior member Chamber of Small Traders Mukhtar Bhatti, Haji Sajid Masood Mughal said that it is a serious issue that highlights bureaucratic inefficiencies and the lack of urgency in addressing the needs of children with disabilities. These children have a fundamental right to education under Pakistan’s laws and international conventions on disability rights. Despite repeated complaints from the school administration, authorities have failed to resolve the issue, indicating administrative inefficiency. Ministers and officials who visit the hospital seem more focused on optics than implementing real solutions. The government could deploy an audiologist from another district on an interim basis. Until a permanent audiologist is appointed, a contractual or visiting specialist should be arranged. The provincial government must ensure that such critical positions in DHQ hospitals are never left vacant for extended periods.

AC inspects food items prices at Ramazan Suhulat Bazaar

Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal visited the Ramazan Suhulat Bazaar on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Imrana Touqeer. She reviewed the prices, weights, quality, and provision of food items at the bazaar. Ghazala Kanwal also inspected the complaint counter, seating arrangements for buyers, swings for children, and other administrative matters and facilities. She stated that, under the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, food items are being provided at subsidised rates at the Ramadan Suhulat Bazaar. The prices of various items, including potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and lemons, are lower than the open market rates. Additionally, discounts are offered on other items like bananas, garlic, gram flour, and sugar. Ghazala Kanwal further said that the Ramazan Suhulat Bazaar provides various facilities, including seating arrangements for buyers, swings for children, free parking, volunteer helpers, and other excellent basic amenities.