Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hindu pilgrims return to India after celebrating Maha Shivratri in Pakistan

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Hindu pilgrims, who visited Pakistan to participate in the Maha Shivratri celebrations, returned to India on Sunday after completing their seven-day pilgrimage. The President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Additional Secretary Shrines of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Saifullah Khokhar, and Deputy Secretary Umar Javed Awan, bid farewell to the pilgrims at the Wagah border. Speaking to the media at the border, Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony, stating that the country is a land of peace. He praised the Evacuee Trust Property Board for its efforts in restoring and maintaining minority religious sites and welcomed the decision to enhance the beauty of the historic Katas Raj Temple under a master plan. Indian Jatha leader Raghu Kumar expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality received in Pakistan. He stated that the pilgrims had complete religious freedom during their visit and appreciated the exceptional security arrangements. He also acknowledged the luxurious transport and excellent accommodations provided by the Pakistani authorities. The Hindu pilgrims had arrived in Pakistan on February 24 and performed Maha Shivratri rituals at the Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal. They also stayed at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore for two days, where they worshiped at the Shri Krishna Temple, visited the historic Shahi Qila (Royal Fort), and shopped at Anarkali Bazaar.

Pak Ambassador highlights business opportunities in Oman

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025