IHC directs FIA to upgrade, promote officials

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to upgrade and promote its officials in a petition of constables and other FIA officials against the prolonged career stagnation and discrimination in promotions.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri directed the government to upgrade/redesignate the posts of constable, head constable and ASI from BS-5 to BS-7, BS-7 to BS-9 and BS-9 to 11, respectively. Justice Jahangiri issued the directions while hearing the petitions of FIA’s constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors.

In the judgement, the judge noted that the FIA officials had been unfairly denied promotions despite meeting the necessary qualifications and service criteria. The petition was moved by a group of FIA officials who argued that their career progression had been systematically hindered, while officers in other government departments continued to receive timely upgrades.

The petitioners, a group of mid-level and FIA officials, filed the case against the agency’s administration, claiming that their promotions had been delayed for years without justification. They contended that officers in equivalent ranks in other departments, including the police and intelligence agencies, were regularly upgraded, whereas FIA officials were being unfairly overlooked.

The petitioners argued that the FIA’s promotion policies lacked transparency and violated fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution. They pointed to cases where junior officers in other government agencies had surpassed them in rank and pay grade, leading to dissatisfaction and demotivation within the department.

Justice Jahangiri ruled in favour of the petitioners, saying that the FIA’s failure to promote deserving officers was a violation of merit-based principles and fairness. The judge emphasised that the FIA had failed to justify the delays in promotion.

He observed that the affected officers had met all eligibility criteria but were not upgraded due to bureaucratic inefficiencies and discriminatory practices. The court added that other government departments with similar hierarchies had already implemented regular promotions, highlighting inconsistencies in FIA’s policies, the court observed.

The IHC bench directed the FIA to immediately implement a structured promotion policy and ensure that all eligible officers are upgraded without further delay. It also directed the federal government to review the FIA’s service structure and align it with other departments to prevent future discrepancies.